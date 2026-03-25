Good news for Milan and Massimiliano Allegri ahead of their match on 6 April at the Maradona Stadium against Antonio Conte’s Napoli. As per the schedule revealed in recent days, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training with the squad, wearing a face guard. The Rossoneri midfielder underwent surgery the day after the Milan v Parma match to repair a fracture to his alveolar bone, which also resulted in the loss of several teeth. The operation on the English midfielder was carried out by a team of specialists in maxillofacial surgery.
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Milan: Loftus-Cheek returns to training with the squad; Leao and Gabbia undergo treatment
HEADING TOWARDS THE CALL-UP
The accidental collision with Corvi seemed to have derailed Loftus-Cheek’s season, but thanks to the Rossoneri medical staff, he is now ready to lend the team a hand in a season finale that could hold some surprises. The Englishman has been training with the squad (which is reduced in numbers due to players being away on international duty) and will be available to Allegri for the match against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium.
THERAPIES FOR LEAO AND GABBIA
RafaLeao and MatteoGabbia have continued with their treatment and rehabilitation; their condition and progress will be monitored on a day-to-day basis. The aim for both players is to be available to Allegri as soon as the international break is over.