Milan: Loftus-Cheek returns to training with the squad; Leao and Gabbia undergo treatment

The accidental collision with Corvi seemed to have derailed Loftus-Cheek’s season, but thanks to the Rossoneri medical staff, he is now ready to lend the team a hand in a season finale that could hold some surprises. The Englishman has been training with the squad (which is reduced in numbers due to players being away on international duty) and will be available to Allegri for the match against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium.