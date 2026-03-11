Goal.com
Emanuele Tramacere
Milan, Kean under scrutiny: three factors that could bring him to Milan

The attacking reinforcement requested by Max Allegri for next summer is none other than the Italian striker from Fiorentina.

Moise Kean's name will inevitably be the star of next summer's transfer market. Barring any surprises, and even if Fiorentina ultimately manages to secure its place in Serie A next season. During the summer of 2025, the Italian centre forward resisted several offers, convinced of the merits of the Viola project to the point of signing a new contract expiring in 2029, with an increase in his salary and an upward adjustment of his wages. 

Seven months later, his and the club's promises have not been kept, and with a probable restructuring taking place in Florence, that clause and those rejected rumours willcome back with a vengeance. And among the clubs at the forefront of the race to sign him is, as reported by Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan.

  • MILAN IS THERE: UNDER SPECIAL OBSERVATION

    As mentioned, news of Milan's interest has already resurfaced. The main reason is that the Rossoneri's interest stems primarily from Massimiliano Allegri. In January, when Milan had already signed Fullkrug and there was no room for manoeuvre, Allegri asked the Rossoneri club to try to make an effort for Kean. At the time, the figures and Fiorentina's poor position in the table meant that this option could not be pursued. 

    However, the name has remained on the Rossoneri management's table, with Milan continuing to monitor the situation closely regarding the future of the striker who came up through the Juventus youth system. Kean is a player that Milan likes a lot, and the situation will be evaluated for the summer.

  • THREE FACTORS TO CONVINCE MOISE

    According to Romano and Moretto, there are several factors that could bring him closer to the Rossoneri. First of all, Kean is very good friends with Rafael Leao, with whom he shares a passion for rap music and with whom he has also produced a few songs. Then there is the role of Allegri, who has always considered Kean a top-level player even in the darkest moments of his adventure at Juventus, and finally, Moise is enthusiastic about the idea of Milan (even pushing with Fiorentina), especially thanks to their participation in the next Champions League, which he obviously will not be able to play in Florence (the Viola's European chance now depends solely on winning the Conference League).

  • FIORENTINA STATISTICS

    On Kean's side, therefore, there should be no problems. However, if negotiations take place, they will be an uphill battle with Fiorentina. The €62 million release clause is the figure from which the Viola club wants tostart, regardless of whether or not it is valid in Italy or whether or not the period of activity is valid (the data is not official, but the figure in the old contract was valid from 1 to 15 July). That figure is currently considered too high by Milan, who have no intention of bleeding themselves dry financially for him.

