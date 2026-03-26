Milan, Gimenez opens up: "I was a first-team regular; I wasn't sure whether to quit or carry on. I took medication so I could play, but at one point I couldn't run anymore"

A long-term injury, a difficult decision and a period of recovery that has only just come to an end, leading to his return to the pitch during the last league match, in the closing minutes of the Serie A fixture against Torino.

Santiago Gimenez, Milan’s Mexican number 7 striker, spoke in an interview with TUDN about the journey that led to his final decision to undergo ankle surgery, describing his state of mind and the feelings he experienced during that long spell away from the pitch.

Below are his full comments.