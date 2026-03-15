Milan Futuro: Sardo secures victory away at Oltrepò; second place in the table

A satisfied Massimo Oddo had this to say after the match: "We played well and started the game strongly. They’re a side that’ve been performing very well, and they’re a very physical team. We did well to put in a strong second-half performance and capitalise on our chance to score; perhaps we could have done more, but we’re satisfied. We’re still a young team with room for improvement, and the lads showed great determination to win this match."