Milan, deal done: Andrej Kostic has been signed and is already in Milan for his medical

Mission accomplished for Milan, who have secured one of the greatest talents currently available on the European scene: the deal is done for Andrej Kostic’s summer move from Partizan Belgrade.

The news released by Luca Maninetti has been met with a positive response, as confirmed by Calciomercato’s editorial team: the club based in Via Aldo Rossi has secured the services of the young Montenegrin striker, reaching an agreement with the Serbian side, and the 2007-born player is already in Milan, ready to undergo medical tests with the Rossoneri tomorrow (Sunday 29 March).

Milan thus completes its first signing ahead of next season.