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Emanuele Tramacere

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Milan and Juventus: Tonali is moving away; a massive offer from Manchester United is on the way

AC Milan
Juventus
S. Tonali
Transfers
Newcastle United
Manchester United
Premier League

Sandro Tonali is, now more than ever, the talk of the town. The goal and assist that decided the Italy v Northern Ireland match – the first leg of the World Cup qualifying play-offs – and in a game he approached not in peak physical condition, have restored the Newcastle midfielder to the role of an “indispensable” player, if not the best in our national team.


However, his performance in the Azzurri shirt has been key to reigniting talk of the future for the 2000-born player, fuelling the dreams and regrets of those who would like to see him back in Serie A, but also rumours of a future away from the Magpies, albeit remaining in the Premier League. And it is precisely this route, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, that is currently the most feasible, if not the most likely.


  • JUVENTUS' DREAM

    The Italian club that has come closest to signing Tonali over the past year has undoubtedly been Juventus. The Bianconeri need to make at least one top signing in midfield, and Giorgio Chiellini has always wanted to bring in a young, charismatic player – preferably Italian – who can play in both a two-man and a three-man midfield. Tonali was and remains the ideal candidate, but without the certainty of a Champions League place, making an offer will be impossible.

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  • THE RETURN TO MILAN

    Sandro would be happy to return to Italy and, above all, he would be happy to return to Milan, the team he supports and which he left due to financial issues that were not so much his own as the club’s. He accepted the move to Newcastle at a difficult time and has no regrets, but sooner or later he would like to return to the Rossoneri in Milan. Today, Milan are looking for a midfielder with his qualities, but on the one hand the Magpies are unlikely to negotiate again with the club to whom they paid a hefty sum, and on the other, the figures involved in a potential deal are considered beyond the market value by the owners.

  • ARSENAL E MAN UNITED

    So, given that his contract runs until 30 June 2028 – putting Newcastle in a strong position – and that his salary of around €8 million a year is beyond the reach of Serie A clubs, Sandro Tonali’s future is likely to lie in the Premier League once again. Arsenal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, is the club that has made the most moves for him, even during the last winter transfer window, but Manchester United are currently the frontrunners for the player; they are set to make not one but two signings in midfield and are preparing a major financial deal with both the player and Newcastle to finalise the move before the end of the season. Under these conditions, Serie A can only be ruled out.

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