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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan, Allegri and Leao: the inside story behind the substitution against Lazio. Pulisic was due to come off

Some background details have emerged regarding the Portuguese player’s substitution.

It was more than just a defeat for Milan, who left Rome’s Stadio Olimpico not only having lost 1-0 to Lazio, but also amid the controversy sparked by the incident involving Rafael Leão, who was substituted in the second half of the match on matchday 29 of the Serie A season, looking extremely and visibly unhappy.

Tensions rose around the 67th minute, when the Rossoneri’s number 10 made no secret of his frustration towards manager Massimiliano Allegri following the decision to take him off and replace him with Nkunku (and Fullkrug, who came on for Fofana).

  • EPISODE

    Whilst in the first half the Milan coaching staff had repeatedly called the Portuguese player over, asking him to show more involvement and energy, the situation did not improve in the second half and the player’s frustration erupted (literally) in his blatant behaviour towards his manager: Leao complained about the prospect of having to continue playing the match at the Olimpico, expressing his disappointment by almost refusing the hugs and words of consolation Allegri was offering him.

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  • BEHIND THE SCENES

    In the 67th minute, Allegri decided to make a substitution, although his initial choice was not to bring Leao off.

    As reported by DAZN, the Milan coaching staff’s initial plan was to substitute Pulisic: following a discussion among all parties on the bench, the decision was made to take Leao off and keep the American on the pitch.

    As he left the pitch, the Rossoneri number 10’s frustration continued, with Leao showing his anger on several occasions, first kicking a few water bottles and then shaking his head on the bench.

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