The international break has officially begun, with some players dreaming of a World Cup place, others preparing for it, and still others staying at home hoping for a breakthrough in the near future. Milan have provided a good number of players, maintaining their strong international presence, but at the same time, Allegri will be able to work with a solid squad ahead of the crucial clash against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium on 6 April. Below is the complete guide to all the Rossoneri players on international duty:
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Milan: a complete guide to the players on international duty – here’s who’s staying at Milanello with Allegri
The sun is out
France are set to face two high-profile fixtures against Brazil (26 March) and Colombia (29 March). Didier Deschamps has called up AC Milan players Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot, whilst Christopher Nkunku and Youssouf Fofana have been left out.
NO BLUE
Rino Gattuso, Italy’s head coach, has not included any Milan players in the squad for Thursday evening’s World Cup play-off against Northern Ireland. Davide Bartesaghi has been left out, having been called up to the Under-21s, contrary to recent rumours. Samuele Ricci and Matteo Gabbia are also absent, with the latter still recovering from surgery last month.
TOMORI IS BACK
Thomas Tuchel has called up Fikayo Tomori after a three-year absence, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been left out of the squad for the home fixtures against Uruguay (27 March) and Japan (31 March).
Strahinja Pavlovic has been named in the squad for Serbia, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, for the back-to-back friendly fixtures against Qatar (26 March) and Spain (27 March).
RED AND BLACK BELGIUM
Koni De Winter and Alexis Saelemaekers have been called up to the Belgian national team for two friendly matches to be played in the US against the hosts (28 March) and Mexico (1 April).
Pulisic is, Leao no
The announcement came as expected: Rafael Leão has been ruled out of Portugal’s upcoming matches against the USA and Mexico due to a flare-up of his adductor injury. Christian Pulisic, however, has been called up and will face De Winter and Saelemakers’ Belgium on 28 March with the USA, followed by Portugal on 1 April. Santiago Gimenez has not been called up by Mexico for the double-header against Portugal (Sunday 29 March) and Belgium (1 April) and will be able to prepare fully for the clash against Napoli on 6 April.
Luka Modric will lead Croatia in friendlies against Colombia (27 March) and Brazil (1 April). Germany will be without Fullkrug, who will remain at Milanello to improve his fitness ahead of the season finale.