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Mikel Merino is 'tailor-made' for Spain's playing style as Luis de la Fuente hails vital impact in World Cup win against Belgium
Merino shines as Spain book France showdown
Spain secured a place in the World Cup semi-finals with 2-1 victory over Belgium, with Merino making a significant impact after coming into the match. Although not a regular starter, the midfielder once again proved his value as a versatile option capable of changing games. The result sets up a heavyweight meeting with France in the last four.
- AFP
De la Fuente explains Merino's unique value
Speaking after the match, De la Fuente praised Merino's adaptability and importance to Spain's system. He said the midfielder fits perfectly into the style of play he wants his side to produce and remains reliable whenever called upon.
"Merino has many virtues, he could play in any national team and any club, and for us he is tailor-made for this team, for this model. We know that whenever we need him, he's always there," De la Fuente explained, as quoted by Marca. "It's unfair that Mikel isn't playing, but it would be just as unfair if someone else were left out.
"Only 11 can play at a time, and they understand that role, the part they have to play at any given moment. When they come on, they know what they have to do, which is why it's a pleasure to be their coach. He's a very complete, versatile footballer; he's played as a defensive midfielder, a number 6, a number 8, a number 10, and a number 9, and he does everything well."
He added: "He has that range of skills, he can play in those positions and perform at a top level. He can be the best center forward, attacking midfielder, playmaker... His understanding of the game is exceptional for interpreting the team's needs. His attitude towards life and football is one of commitment and solidarity, knowing that he's a superstar player. There was a moment in the match when we were thinking of bringing him on as a center forward. We saw that the game could go differently, and it worked out well."
Spain ready for heavyweight semi-final clash
The victory sets up a mouth-watering semi-final against France, a match that De la Fuente believes will be equally daunting for both sides. Having navigated a difficult path to the final four, the Spanish coach remains confident in his squad's ability to overcome the 2018 world champions, noting that his side has already proven they can handle the very best on the international stage.
"We're going to work hard to try and beat France," he said. "They'll be just as worried; we're the only team in the world to have beaten them in two consecutive matches. We want more. Since we're here, we're going to give it our all, absolutely. We're going to try."
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Spain target another step towards the title
Spain will now turn their attention to a semi-final against France as they attempt to move one step closer to the World Cup trophy. The game is scheduled to be held at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14.
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