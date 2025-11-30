Mikel Merino slams Moises Caicedo for 'horrible' red card challenge after Arsenal scrap to 1-1 draw against ten-man Chelsea

Sky Sports pundit Daniel Sturridge took a different view during half time. The former Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea striker criticised the use of technology, suggesting Taylor had "re-refereed" the decision, after initially deeming it a bookable offence in real time.

Sturridge said: "When you see it slowed down, it looks nasty. Initially the referee makes a decision to give him a yellow card. And they've re-reffed it.

"When you look at the challenge slowed down, it makes the referee's mind up for him. When you go to the screen and see that slowed down, that's a red."

Commentator Alan Smith made similar comments in real-time, saying: "They're having a long look at it. He's come in at some speed and some force.

"Well this could be the crucial moment in this contest. It's important they show it at full speed.

"He missed the ball by a split second, but he comes at it with some force, and his straight leg is what they are usually concerned about. He's going to be fortunate if he stays on the pitch here."

Former Chelsea winger and BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Pat Nevin said: "We thought he had got away with one there - but he was out of control, the ball was miles away and the challenge was awful. Something like that could break your ankle."