Mikel Arteta admits he was 'upset' by Arsenal failing to score from set piece in derby demolition of Tottenham

Things do not get any easier for Arsenal as the days pass. After facing Bayern, they face Chelsea in a crucial clash at the top of the Premier League. The Blues sit second, behind their London rivals, and a win could take them within three points of top spot. That match at Stamford Bridge will end the Gunners' run of three games in six days.

It is certainly not an ideal situation for the league leaders, but once again, Arteta had no complaints. He said: "We will try and beat Bayern and then we have Chelsea - that is how ruthless the schedule is. But at the same time, how privileged we are to be involved in three incredible games in six days.

"Every opponent brings different challenges. They are in a great moment. The level of consistency they have shown in results and performances is impressive. We know that, but it is a massive opportunity for us to show what we are capable of.

"We have the same intention to win it. We made sure we had very good preparation again. We know the importance of the match. We are in a really strong position, we want to maintain that for sure."