Mikel Arteta targets more Arsenal signings amidst defensive crisis following £75m Bruno Guimaraes transfer

According to the Evening Standard, Arteta has indicated that Arsenal are not finished in the summer market following the £75 million acquisition of Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

The club have already secured deals for Illan Meslier, Christos Tzolis, and Piero Hincapie, but Arteta is determined to add further quality. The Gunners are reportedly targeting attacking reinforcements and a versatile defender, as Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are currently unavailable.

When questioned if supporters could expect more arrivals, Arteta stated: "Well that's what we're trying to do. If we have the right player in the market to make us much better, we are very looking forward to that."