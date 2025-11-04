‘Top, top character’ - Mikel Arteta reveals why Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain is training with Arsenal after seeing Besiktas contract ripped up

There has been no movement there, with squads being completed for the first-half of the 2025-26 campaign. It has, however, been suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be approached by another familiar face.

Ex-Arsenal and England star Jack Wilshere is now calling the shots as manager of League One outfit Luton. Former Premier League title winner Tim Sherwood believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a useful short-term addition there.

He has told Sky Sports: "It depends what level he wants to play at, but if I'm Jack Wilshere – and I know it's League One – I am absolutely ringing his phone off the hook for him to come and play for his old mate, and help out that group at Luton. But he might have his sights a lot higher – and he probably has.”

For now, Oxlade-Chamberlain will continue to make use of the facilities at Arsenal. He could look to put Arteta’s network of contacts to good use, with there clearly still plenty of football left in him.

He has not made a competitive appearance since May 11, 2025, but has vast experience to call upon and will not take long to get back up to speed. If the hard-working midfielder is prepared to bide his time, then it could be that a Premier League team comes calling as managers looking to add more energy to their engine room take a calculated gamble on a man that made his senior debut for Southampton at just 16 years of age.