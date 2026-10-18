Mikel Arteta tips Kai Havertz to become 30-goal striker as Arsenal boss hails German's 'football IQ' amid Viktor Gyokeres struggle

Arteta remains unwavering in his support for Havertz, confident that the forward can reach the 30-goal milestone if granted consistent playing time. The Arsenal boss highlighted the German's exceptional tactical understanding as a key reason for his regular selection.

"He has that ability," Arteta told reporters. "That is why he is playing there as well, and that is why we signed him. He needs that volume of games and actions, and if you give him that, I am a big believer that yes, he can do it.

"His football IQ is something else. He understands everything at such speed, and he can break down information better probably than anyone else on the team. That's something that's not easy to say especially when we talk about a striker."

Reflecting on Havertz's recovery from an injury-hit previous campaign, Arteta noted: "He was out for a long period of time last season and to get back at the highest level is not easy and it can take time. But Kai has done it almost immediately from pre-season and I'm not surprised because his mentality is top. I value him a lot."



