Mikel Arteta sends 'it happens for the right reason' message to Myles Lewis-Skelly after out-of-favour Arsenal star cut from England squad

Lewis-Skelly was one of several players omitted from Tuchel’s latest England squad for the November internationals against Serbia and Albania. The 19-year-old, who featured in the October clashes, was left out as Tuchel prioritised players receiving consistent game time at club level. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly and Tottenham’s Djed Spence were instead called up, with the England boss emphasising that competition and performance dictated his selection.

Lewis-Skelly’s exclusion follows a season in which he has struggled to cement a first-team place. Despite impressing in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid last month, the teenager has only played 92 minutes of Premier League football this term, primarily featuring in cup competitions. With Riccardo Calafiori reclaiming the left-back role after recovering from injury, Lewis-Skelly has found himself pushed down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Tuchel had previously warned that a lack of minutes could jeopardise Lewis-Skelly’s England place, and his latest squad confirms he has acted on that stance. As it stands, Lewis-Skelly will have to reclaim his starting spot at club level if he is to return to the national team setup before next year’s World Cup.