Mikel Arteta sends 'it happens for the right reason' message to Myles Lewis-Skelly after out-of-favour Arsenal star cut from England squad
Lewis-Skelly omitted from latest England squad
Lewis-Skelly was one of several players omitted from Tuchel’s latest England squad for the November internationals against Serbia and Albania. The 19-year-old, who featured in the October clashes, was left out as Tuchel prioritised players receiving consistent game time at club level. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly and Tottenham’s Djed Spence were instead called up, with the England boss emphasising that competition and performance dictated his selection.
Lewis-Skelly’s exclusion follows a season in which he has struggled to cement a first-team place. Despite impressing in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid last month, the teenager has only played 92 minutes of Premier League football this term, primarily featuring in cup competitions. With Riccardo Calafiori reclaiming the left-back role after recovering from injury, Lewis-Skelly has found himself pushed down the pecking order at the Emirates.
Tuchel had previously warned that a lack of minutes could jeopardise Lewis-Skelly’s England place, and his latest squad confirms he has acted on that stance. As it stands, Lewis-Skelly will have to reclaim his starting spot at club level if he is to return to the national team setup before next year’s World Cup.
Arteta sends a positive message to Lewis-Skelly
Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Sunderland, Arteta expressed empathy for Lewis-Skelly but encouraged the player to see his omission as part of a larger journey. "Yes for sure, we are here to support and to help each other and give a good perspective of the situation," Arteta said when asked if the teenager needed reassurance."
The Arsenal boss continued to praise the maturity and achievements of the 19-year-old despite his recent setback. "When you look at his age, what he's already done, he's just remarkable. So don't look at the one [bad] moment what is happening for you because maybe it happens for the right reason and today you cannot see it."
Tuchel explains Lewis-Skelly snubbing from November squad
Tuchel’s decision to omit Lewis-Skelly was not based on form alone but on consistency and competition within the England setup. The England manager explained that the Arsenal defender, along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Morgan Gibbs-White, had been “out-performed” by players earning regular starts for their clubs. “Myles simply needs more starts, more minutes,” Tuchel said, noting that Nico O’Reilly’s sustained run at Manchester City had pushed him ahead in the selection order.
For Lewis-Skelly, the message is clear: minutes on the pitch matter as much as talent. His total of 470 minutes across all competitions this season lags behind rivals Spence and O’Reilly, who have featured far more prominently for their respective clubs. Nevertheless, within Arsenal, there remains full belief in the teenager’s long-term potential. Lewis-Skelly is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the Hale End academy in recent years.
Lewis-Skelly may still have a way into England World Cup plans
Lewis-Skelly’s immediate focus will be on reclaiming a more prominent role within Arteta’s matchday plans. With Arsenal navigating a busy run of fixtures across domestic and European competitions, opportunities are likely to arise, particularly if Arteta continues to rotate his squad. A strong performance in upcoming fixtures could strengthen his case for both Arsenal minutes and a potential recall to the England setup in March.
As for Tuchel, the door remains open. England’s manager has repeatedly stated that his selections are fluid, dependent on form and fitness, not past reputation. With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, Lewis-Skelly’s challenge is clear.
