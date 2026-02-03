AFP
Mikel Arteta hits back at Arsenal's critics and insists the Gunners are the 'most exciting team in Europe'
'I hear completely the opposite'
The war of words began after former Manchester United midfielder Scholes criticised Arsenal’s style of play, pointing to a perceived lack of fluidity from their front four and an over-reliance on set-pieces. Scholes suggested that while effective, the current iteration of the Gunners lacked the sparkle of previous title winners.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday night's decisive second leg against Chelsea at the Emirates, Arteta was quick to offer a contrasting view. The Spaniard revealed that his feedback from the continent paints a very different picture of his side’s aesthetic appeal.
"I hear completely the opposite: all around Europe that we are the most exciting team in Europe – the most goals, the most clean sheets," Arteta said, barely concealing a smile. "Maybe I have different sources."
When pressed on why there was such a stark disparity between domestic pundits and foreign admirers, Arteta offered a tongue-in-cheek response, asking for the contact details of his detractors. "I don't know which people. You send me the names, the addresses and the email and maybe we can talk, but I can't give you a massive book of all the people."
Stats back up the manager's bold claim
While Scholes’ "boring" tag may stick in the craw of the Arsenal faithful, the statistics largely support Arteta’s assertion of dominance. The Gunners have been a relentless force this season, becoming the first team in history to win all eight of their games in the league phase of the Champions League.
Domestically, they sit six points clear of Manchester City at the Premier League summit, having recently brushed aside Leeds to maintain their momentum. Viktor Gyokeres is currently leading the club’s league scoring charts with six goals, proving that the attack is functioning well despite the criticism.
However, Scholes was correct about one thing: Arsenal’s lethality from dead-ball situations. The Gunners have scored a staggering 17 goals from set-pieces this campaign - three more than any other club.
Carabao Cup destiny awaits
The verbal sparring serves as a backdrop to a massive night at the Emirates. Arsenal host Chelsea holding a slender 3-2 aggregate lead from the first leg, knowing that a draw or better will secure a trip to Wembley.
Arteta is keen to turn this "excitement" into silverware. The club last won the League Cup under George Graham in 1993, a drought the current manager is desperate to end. He urged the supporters to create an atmosphere that reflects the team's standing in Europe.
"The big one is to get the team and players and all of our supporters together to enjoy that moment," he said. "[Winning trophies] is a cycle that you want to repeat constantly, and we still have to do that."
Despite a recent nervy defeat to Manchester United at home, Arteta dismissed fears of anxiety in the stands. "I expect the crowd, like it's been all season, with us," he declared. "We have an opportunity to go to Wembley all together."
Chelsea ready for 'physical' battle
In the opposition dugout, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is plotting to upset the odds. The Blues boss refused to be drawn into the psychological games about Arsenal’s potential anxiety, preferring to focus on his own squad’s resilience.
"We'll see," Rosenior said when asked if he could exploit any nervousness at the Emirates. "We'll go and play our game."
Chelsea face their own challenges, however. Rosenior confirmed that winger Jamie Gittens is likely to miss the tie after injuring his hamstring in the weekend win over West Ham. Furthermore, there is continued uncertainty over teenage sensation Estevao Willian, who remains on compassionate leave in Brazil.
Rosenior predicts a "really physical game" but believes his side, featuring World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, has the big-game pedigree to turn the tie around. "They can play in big games; they can perform in big games, and it is definitely a big game on Tuesday," he noted.
