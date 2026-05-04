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Mikel Arteta says double injury boost allows Arsenal to play 'different games' against Atletico Madrid as coach 'can't wait' for Champions League showdown
Key duo back in the fold
Speaking to the media ahead of the high-stakes clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta delivered the news every Arsenal fan wanted to hear regarding Odegaard and Havertz, who both missed last week's clash. Following the tense 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, the availability of two of his most trusted attackers provides a significant psychological and tactical lift for the north London side.
“They are available, they are in the squad, both of them,” Arteta confirmed when asked for an injury update. Expanding on the importance of their return, the Spaniard added: “Great, because we need options, we need the capacity to play different games tomorrow, whether it's from the start or after. So it's really, really good news for us to have them both back.”
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Hunger for the final
The Gunners find themselves on the verge of their first Champions League final since 2006, and the atmosphere around London Colney is one of intense focus. Arteta was quick to acknowledge the significance of the moment, noting that the club has worked tirelessly for twenty years to return to the pinnacle of European football.
“I can't wait. I mean, I feel the energy in and amongst the team, our supporters, so these are the moments that we want to live together,” Arteta said. “We had a lot of work as a club, as a team, after 20 years to be in this position again, and we are so hungry to get a game that we want tomorrow and go through to the final,”
Tactical flexibility and squad depth
With Bukayo Saka also in “top condition,” Arteta believes his squad is peaking at the perfect time. The manager highlighted the importance of having different profiles available, specifically mentioning the competition at left-back between Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie.
Arteta explained: “[Calafiori and Hincapie are] very different. We've rarely had both of them available at the same time for long periods so we're more restricted in terms of the opponent and the connection that we're going to generate throughout the game or with the teammates to choose from there. Now they are both available and that's a great option because they are, as you said, so different.”
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A message for the Emirates faithful
The Arsenal boss is banking on a raucous home atmosphere to carry his players over the line against Diego Simeone’s disciplined Atletico side. After a grueling season that has spanned 58 matches, Arteta insists his team is ready to “go and grab” the opportunity that sits before them, fuelled by recent domestic success against Fulham.
“I don't think its messages needed. It’s what is at stake; it says it all,” Arteta concluded. “I think it's the occasion, it's the moment, it's the game. Let's live this together and let's make it happen. Go and grab it. When you are in front of such an opportunity, it means that you are ready to deliver, and the team is going to go from the first minute to go and get that.”