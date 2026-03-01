Mikel Arteta delivers Declan Rice injury update after Arsenal star asks to be substituted in win over Chelsea

Responding to Man City’s win over Leeds United on Saturday, the Gunners took control midway through the first half when William Saliba found the back of the net. However, the hosts were pegged back just before the interval when Piero Hincapie turned a dangerous Reece James corner into his own net.

Despite Chelsea looking the better side early in the second half, Arsenal's set-piece prowess proved decisive once again. A perfectly flighted corner from Rice was misjudged by Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, allowing Jurrien Timber to nod home the winner. The hosts had to navigate a tense finale against a ten-man Chelsea side following a late red card for Pedro Neto, successfully securing the crucial three points in their title charge.