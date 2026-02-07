Mikel Arteta claims nine point gap at top of Premier League means 'nothing' as Arsenal close in on title

Arsenal have now won each of their last two league fixtures, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring twice for the Gunners against the Black Cats, and Arteta reserved special praise for the striker.

He added: "[He is] the type of character that we expected," Arteta said of Gyökeres. "And obviously, when you put that shirt on, it comes with a lot of responsibility and huge expectations. And you need to live with that.

"In your journey here, you're going to have moments where it goes really well and others where it's going to be tough.

"But I love his character, the way he approaches every single day and the fact that he's so focused on the present, what he has to do and he has a genuine will to help the team in whatever role he has.

"For me, what really makes a difference is the consistency that he shows every single day, to practice, to train, to understand better his teammates, his relationships, to speak up and demand the kind of movement, the kind of balls and deliveries that he wants as well."

