'Very little training' - Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard injury updates ahead of crunch Champions League quarter-final clash with Harry Kane's Bayern Munich
Mikel Arteta provided updates on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard's condition ahead of crucial Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.
- Arteta's update on Saka and Odegaard
- Arsenal skipper left the pitch against Aston Villa
- First leg against Bayern ended in a 2-2 draw