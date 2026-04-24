AFP
Mikel Arteta backed to be Barcelona boss of the future even if he fails to land a Premier League title with Arsenal
Arteta tipped for future Camp Nou return
The Arsenal manager has been identified as a natural successor for the Barcelona job, with Nadal insisting that Arteta possesses the "DNA" required to lead the club. Despite the intense pressure on Arteta to deliver a Premier League title in north London, Nadal believes his standing in Catalunya remains unaffected by his current trophy count.
Arteta's work in transforming the Gunners into consistent title challengers has not gone unnoticed in Spain. Nadal suggests that Arteta’s education under Pep Guardiola, combined with his own tactical evolution at the Emirates, aligns perfectly with the "Cruyffian" principles that Barcelona have traditionally sought in their head coaches.
- AFP
Nadal insists personality outweighs silverware at Barca
Speaking to BetBrothers, Nadal argued that Barcelona’s most successful eras were often sparked by managers who lacked extensive trophy cabinets before their arrival. He cited the appointments of Guardiola and Luis Enrique as proof that stylistic alignment and a strong personality are the most vital components of a successful appointment.
"Barcelona have had some of the best coaches without them coming preceded by titles," he said. "Guardiola came from the B team, Luis Enrique too. It is about seeing a personality, a style that can naturally adapt."
"Brilliant" Arsenal spell serves as perfect audition
Arteta’s tenure in London has seen him overhaul the Arsenal squad and instil a dominant, possession-based philosophy that mirrors the Barcelona school of thought. Nadal pointed out that Arteta’s ability to manage high expectations and big personalities while rebuilding an elite institution is exactly what would be required at the Camp Nou.
"Arteta started with Guardiola but now at Arsenal he is having a brilliant spell," Nadal continued. "I think that… regarding coaches, it is not always necessary to look at whether the CV was preceded by titles or not. It is also about seeing something different. Not only because he was a Barcelona player, I still think he has a place in carrying the weight of the team."
- AFP
Arteta remains focused on ending Arsenal's title drought
While the speculation regarding his future persists, Arteta’s immediate priority is navigating the final stages of the Premier League season as Arsenal hunt for their first league title in over two decades. The Gunners dropped to second in the table after suffering two consecutive defeats in the Premier League, allowing Man City to move to the top spot on total goals scored.