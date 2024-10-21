FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENALAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'We cannot continue at this level' - Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal need to 'eradicate' red cards after unwanted habit proves costly in defeat to Bournemouth - but Gunners could appeal William Saliba dismissal

ArsenalM. ArtetaBournemouth vs ArsenalBournemouthPremier LeagueW. Saliba

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal need to do away with red cards as it is affecting the team's performance.

  • Arteta admitted to Arsenal's red card problem
  • Saliba third Gunners star to get sent off
  • Arsenal could appeal Saliba's dismissal
