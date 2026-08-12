Mike Maignan future in doubt as Al-Nassr target AC Milan goalkeeper following backroom upheaval

Sensing an opportunity to land a world-class talent, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have reportedly entered the fray, per La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Riyadh-based club, which famously boasts Cristiano Ronaldo among its ranks, is currently in the market for a new number one to replace Bento. The financial muscle of the Saudi league presents a unique challenge for Milan, who may struggle to compete if a bidding war erupts for a player who is already one of their highest earners.

The reports suggest that the interest from the Middle East is genuine and that the Saudi club is closely monitoring the situation as Maignan evaluates his next steps. It is a stark contrast to the previous summer, where Maignan chose to remain at the club despite a substantial proposal from Chelsea. At that time, the presence of Allegri and the existing management structure was enough to convince him to reject the Premier League giants.