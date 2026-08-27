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'I feel happy!' - Michele Di Gregorio WIPES Juventus from social media after sealing Bournemouth transfer move
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Goalkeeper departs Turin for the Premier League
Di Gregorio has finalised a season-long loan switch to Bournemouth after a two-year spell at Juventus. The agreement includes an option for the Premier League side to make the transfer permanent, with the total package potentially reaching €14 million (£12m) including bonuses.
Following the move, the Italian shot-stopper took decisive action online. He removed all photographs featuring him in a Juventus shirt and deleted any mention of the Serie A outfit from his social media profiles, signalling a definitive break from his former employers.
His exit comes as the Bianconeri swiftly moved to secure a replacement. Guglielmo Vicario has arrived in Turin on a similar initial loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur, stepping in to fill the void left by Di Gregorio's departure.
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Premier League ambition drives the move
Speaking in his first official interview as a Bournemouth player, Di Gregorio expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead. He highlighted the determination the English side showed during negotiations as a key factor in his decision to relocate to the south coast.
"I feel good, I feel happy, I’m very pleased to be here," the goalkeeper stated. "I felt the club’s strong desire to bring me here and I felt the club’s ambition to continue growing and achieving great things. It’s the first European experience for this club and I want to help out and hope to have a fantastic season."
The prospect of testing himself in England's flight was another major draw for the 29-year-old. "The Premier League is definitely the best league in the world," he added. "For me, it’s an honour to be here and play in it and to be involved in matches at the highest level, I can’t wait to get started."
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Earning his stripes in Europe
Di Gregorio departs Juventus after enduring a difficult end to his tenure, with some supporters viewing Vicario's arrival as a necessary upgrade following a string of shaky performances. However, the goalkeeper remains confident in his abilities and the valuable experience gained in Italy.
"I believe I’m a very strong, reactive goalkeeper," he explained. "Being at Juventus over the last two years allowed me to grow to a European level having played in the Champions League for the last two years. I believe that will serve me well and help me to help the team."
He also sought out advice before committing to the transfer. Di Gregorio consulted former Juventus teammate Lloyd Kelly, who previously spent five years at Bournemouth. The defender provided glowing reviews of the coastal city and the relentless nature of the Premier League, highly recommending the move.
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Testing himself among the elite
Di Gregorio will now focus on integrating into the Marco Rose's squad as they prepare to balance domestic duties with a landmark European campaign. The goalkeeper hopes that testing himself against elite Premier League attackers will accelerate his development and help him secure a permanent move to English football.
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