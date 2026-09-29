Michael Kayode reveals surprise at dream Italy debut after starring in Nations League victory over Turkey

Kayode admitted he was stunned by the immediate impact he made on the international stage during Italy's commanding victory in Bursa. The 22-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in the Premier League, was handed his senior bow by the national team and responded by involving himself in two of Italy's opening goals. After his initial effort was saved, allowing Davide Frattesi to turn in the rebound, Kayode then found the net himself to double the lead in what was a ruthless first-half display from the visitors.

The victory was secured with further goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Pio Esposito, while Baris Alper Yilmaz grabbed a consolation for the hosts. Speaking to RAI Sport after the final whistle, the emotional full-back reflected on a night he will never forget. "I didn't expect my debut to go like this, so I am really happy," Kayode said.