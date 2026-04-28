Michael Carrick warns Man Utd players not to 'over-celebrate' Champions League qualification & responds to Casemiro 'one more year' chants

Carrick is determined to prevent any drop-off in intensity once European football is secured. With United currently sitting in third place, he emphasised that the season does not end when the mathematical objective is reached.

"We've given ourselves a great chance, we've put ourselves in a big position," Carrick noted. "It's a tough league, it's tough to get wins. You can see that throughout the league. To get the amount of wins we've had. I think the lads have got to take a bit of credit for that.

"The Champions League is one thing, but it's not something that we should be over-celebrating either. We want to be finishing high up the league really and we want to be challenging high up in the league and trying to get more points so our season doesn't get to a close when that happens."