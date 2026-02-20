Getty
Michael Carrick telling off Sir Jim Ratcliffe?! Coach says Man Utd players and staff 'understand responsibilities' after co-owner's controversial comments on immigration
Carrick responds to Ratcliffe's 'colonisation' interview
Various United supporters groups condemned Ratcliffe's suggestion that Britain had been "colonised" by immigrants in an interview last week with Sky News while the club also released a statement emphasising its support for diversity, which was at odds with the billionaire's nationalist sentiment.
Carrick had not yet responded to the United co-owners incendiary remarks due to the team not playing any fixtures in the past 10 days but he was finally asked about it on Friday in his press conference ahead of United's next Premier League game at Everton. And he stressed the need for players, coaches and figure heads to remember to take responsibility for their words as they have such a big reach.
Man Utd boss proud of club's culture
Carrick said: "Sir Jim has made a statement and then the club has made a statement. It is not my place to add to that. What I can say is I have been at this club many years and we make a huge impact globally, in whatever way, and we are responsible for that. As a player, member of staff, supporter, I think we are really proud of that environment and the culture we have at the club. Equality and diversity and respect for each other is what we try and carry through every day. I have travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people. We are fully aware of the responsibility and we try to carry that out every single day."
Carrick not concerned by impact on players
With the vast majority of United's squad being from outside Britain, Ratcliffe's comments were bound to have caused a stir among the dressing room. But Carrick stressed that his players were resilient and he does not think the noise around the club caused by Ratcliffe will have any impact on their performances as they take on Everton after their four-game winning streak under the coach was halted at West Ham.
Carrick said: "We have a really strong group. The players, the staff, inside and out of the club. We’re always talking to each other. The boys have been in really good spirits. We have taken a deep breath, come back and [are] focusing on what is next. We are here to help each other. Part of being at this club [is that] we understand what it is like globally. I can only speak from my personal experience, all backgrounds and different backgrounds I am really proud of."
Carrick excited about reunion with Moyes
Despite the long break between matches, United are not expected to be boosted by the return of players from injury. Carrick said that Mason Mount was closing in on making his return but would not be available for United's first game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Matthijs de Ligt, who has been missing since injury since November, is also still out.
Carrick was part of the United squad that floundered in David Moyes' solitary season in charge after succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 but he said he had huge respect for the Everton boss.
He added: "David’s teams are hard to play against. He is such a good manager – the experience he has got, he knows what it takes to have success in this league. It is a new challenge for us and one we are looking forward to. We have had a lot of time to look forward to it. It is going to take a lot. I know it is a new stadium but historically it has always been tough going to Everton. The atmosphere their supporters create, it is always one of the toughest ones I have played in, so we are aware of that. We are trying to be our best. We have things to improve on but we have a good base and foundation moving forward. A good spirit and we will draw on pretty much all of that on Monday night."
