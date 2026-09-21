Michael Carrick hits back at Matheus Cunha as Man Utd boss dismisses fitness claims despite worst start in 12 years after Fulham draw

Following the final whistle, goalscorer Cunha pointed to a lack of intensity, suggesting that Fulham's players "put in more energy" during the early stages of the second half before taking the lead. Match data backed up the forward's assessment, revealing that the hosts covered six kilometres more than United over the 90 minutes.

However, Carrick firmly rejected the idea that his team was off the pace. The manager maintained that his players finished the match on the front foot to secure the late equaliser.

"It didn't look like that to me," Carrick stated when quizzed on Cunha's remarks. "I was quite happy with the way we finished the game. I thought we finished the game really strongly actually and we kept pushing."

When pressed on whether squad conditioning was a wider problem, Carrick added: "So I don't think that's an issue, no."



