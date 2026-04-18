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Michael Carrick praises Man Utd's 'top drawer attitude' as Red Devils boost Champions League hopes with 'deserved' win against Chelsea
Red Devils weather the storm in London
Despite being dominated for large portions of the contest, United displayed a resilient streak that has become a hallmark of the Carrick era. Chelsea registered 21 shots to United's four and hit the woodwork on three occasions, but the visitors remained disciplined to secure a result that moves them 10 points clear of the sixth-placed Blues.
Speaking to Match of the Day after the final whistle, Carrick expressed his pride in how his squad handled the pressure. "We feel it was deserved. The setbacks we have had the last few days, the centre-back partnership we had – it would be a bit of a challenge, but I felt the defence was immense in difficult circumstances," the United boss said.
"We looked dangerous on the break. The performance, to come here and win, required us to be disciplined, and the attitude was top-drawer for me tonight, and we got the win, which we are delighted about."
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Fernandes leads by example
While Matheus Cunha grabbed the decisive goal, it was captain Bruno Fernandes who drew plaudits for a tireless display that balanced creative flair with defensive grit. The Portuguese international provided the assist for the winner and was a constant thorn in Chelsea's side, earning the Player of the Match award for his efforts across the pitch.
Fernandes reflected on the importance of the result after a patchy run of form. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "It's an amazing feeling for us; we had to bounce back. It's not just about Leeds; we had two games that we didn't win. We knew we had to make a great performance because Chelsea are a good side. It's important for us because our aim is to be top four; making distance is perfect for us."
Pressure mounts for Chelsea and Rosenior
For Liam Rosenior and Chelsea, the defeat marks a historic low as they have now lost four consecutive Premier League games without scoring a single goal. The Blues lacked the clinical edge required to break down Senne Lammens in the United goal, leaving the Stamford Bridge faithful frustrated at the final whistle.
Rosenior remained defiant despite the mounting pressure on his position. "It is so difficult. Today they had one shot on target while we were down to 10 men. We had wave after wave of attack and hit the woodwork, I think, four times," the Chelsea boss said. "I don't want my team to feel things are against us. We have to keep fighting. We have to defend that moment better. We don't and we get punished. At the moment, any small mistake we are making and the ball ends up in the back of our net, and that has to change."
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Carrick's tactical revolution continues
The victory further highlights the remarkable impact Carrick has had since taking the reins. Manchester United have now recorded eight wins in 12 games under his tutelage, matching the win total from their first 21 games of the season. The manager was keen to enjoy the moment but insisted his side must remain focused on the task at hand.