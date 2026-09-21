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Michael Carrick delivers worrying Benjamin Sesko injury update as Man Utd striker suffers fresh setback
Recurring shin problem sidelines Sesko
Sesko was a notable absentee as Manchester United travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Sunday. The Slovenian striker was left out of the matchday squad after experiencing discomfort following his start in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton on Wednesday.
The latest issue is a recurrence of the same shin problem that previously sidelined the 23-year-old for over two months. That initial injury kept him out of the final three matches of last season and forced him to miss the entirety of United's pre-season schedule.
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Carrick confirms fitness setback
Speaking after the Fulham match, Carrick admitted the club is still evaluating the extent of the striker's fitness. The United boss could not offer a definitive timeline for his return to action.
"We're not sure with Ben yet," Carrick stated. "He felt a bit of pain after the game [against Brighton] so we're assessing him. At the moment, he definitely wasn't ready for [Fulham], so I haven't really got any more news to give you at this point. We'll have to see what that brings."
Mixed news on the treatment table
Sesko's absence compounds a difficult start to the Premier League campaign for United, who managed just one victory in their opening five matches after drawing against Fulham. The forward has made six appearances across all competitions this term, having initially returned as a substitute against Hull on the opening weekend.
There was some positive news for Carrick at Craven Cottage. Luke Shaw returned to the starting XI, while £70 million summer signing Carlos Baleba was named on the bench for the first time following an ankle problem. Speaking ahead of the game, Carrick noted: "Luke coming back is good for the squad. And having Carlos in the group for the first time... is important today."
However, other fitness issues persist across the squad. Matthijs de Ligt travelled to London but was unfit for the matchday selection, and winger Amad Diallo remains without an appearance this season.
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Crucial international break looms
United now enter a three-week international break, giving their medical staff valuable time to evaluate the squad. It remains uncertain if Sesko will withdraw from international duty with Slovenia, while Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are also doubts for the England camp due to ongoing fitness issues.
When domestic football resumes, Carrick's side face a demanding schedule. They host Tottenham on October 10 before travelling to Spain for a high-stakes Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid.
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