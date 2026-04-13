Michael Carrick delivers Kobbie Mainoo contract update with Man Utd midfielder in line for huge pay rise

While securing Mainoo's signature remains a priority, Carrick is firmly focused on returning United to the Champions League following a turbulent campaign. Ahead of Monday’s crucial visit of Leeds - the same opponents whose fixture on January 4 led to Amorim’s sacking - the interim boss was asked if failing to secure a top-four spot would be deemed acceptable.

Reflecting on the club’s objectives and his own unexpected appointment while holidaying in Barbados, the 41-year-old insisted: “I wouldn’t accept it, no. But it’s not so much accepting it, it’s about trying to finish as high as you possibly can. We’ll see how we get on.

“I watched the games but there wasn’t really any sign of it at that stage, so I was supporting from afar and enjoying time with the family. That’s why we can never take anything for granted and why you live in the present and keep trying to improve.”