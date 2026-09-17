'We have to be careful' - Michael Carrick breaks silence as 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel sensationally asks to leave Man Utd with Real Madrid & Barcelona circling

Carrick confirmed his active involvement in internal discussions regarding Gabriel's unexpected stance. Speaking after the cup defeat, the Red Devils boss emphasised the need for caution when dealing with such a young talent navigating a high-profile transfer saga.

"I just think we've got to be really careful of the whole situation," Carrick explained. "He's a young boy, he's 15 and the biggest [thing] for me definitely and as a club point of view is looking after our younger players."

Carrick stressed that shielding the academy prospect remains the immediate priority. He added: "Their welfare, their wellbeing, their exposure. And I think all of us we've got to be really conscious of that, really, in this situation. As a club, for sure, we're all involved in those conversations. I just think we've got to be very careful of that."



