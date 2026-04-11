Michael Carrick warns he won't rush Lisandro Martinez back for blockbuster Leeds clash as Man Utd boss provides Matthijs de Ligt update

Martinez has been sidelined since early February with a persistent calf injury, leaving a significant void in the heart of the United defence. While the World Cup winner has returned to the grass and participated in a recent training camp in Ireland, Carrick is wary of bringing him back too soon, even with Harry Maguire unavailable through suspension. In fact, Carrick refused to commit to starting Martinez, even though it could mean pairing 19-year-old Ayden Heaven with 20-year-old Leny Yoro to face the physical threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Addressing the situation, Carrick said: "It’s just that call we make, he won’t be pushed into anything. It’s important the boys are ready, as important as the next game always is, it’s the bigger picture. That’s a decision we’ll take. He’s been back training, back on the grass but we have to make the right decision and make sure that he’s ready."