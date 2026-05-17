Michael Carrick expecting permanent Man Utd manager announcement 'in a few days' as he pays tribute to record-equalling Bruno Fernandes

According to The Independent, Carrick has reached a broad agreement to stay on as permanent United boss, but he stopped short of confirming that news on Sunday. United hung on for a win over Forest that sealed third place in the table. Luke Shaw opened the scoring before Morato levelled for Forest. Matheus Cunha quickly restored the hosts' lead, and Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-1. Although Morgan Gibbs-White reduced the deficit late on, United held firm. Following the final whistle, the 44-year-old addressed the Old Trafford crowd, expressing his hope for many more big moments to come. Later, speaking to the media, he provided an update on the managerial situation. "Over the coming days there’ll be clarity in the situation. Today what was important was the game and getting the right result, and about some individuals as well. Whatever news there is going to be, I’m sure you’ll get it in a few days," he said.