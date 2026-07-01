'You're playing the heart and soul of each country' - USWNT legend Mia Hamm on the impact of the World Cup and U.S. Soccer's DNA

U.S. Women's National Team legend Mia Hamm knows what it feels like to carry the expectations of a nation. After four World Cups and three Olympic Games, she's lifted many trophies, but she's also endured devastating losses. Women's soccer, and soccer in the U.S., are largely associated with Hamm's impact, from the historic 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup to her honors as a five-time U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and becoming the first woman inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame.
If you ask Hamm about the World Cup, though, she'll never mention herself. She also won't say the tournament is about the players on the field. She'll say it's something larger.
"You're not just playing the team. You're playing the heart and soul of each country," Hamm told GOAL exclusively at a TYLENOL PainTalk event last week, a reminder that every match carries the hopes, pride and identity of an entire nation.