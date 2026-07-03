Azteca belief, Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones and five keys to Mexico vs England

There is a connection between Mexico and England that took flight the moment Javier "Chicharito" Hernández signed with Manchester United. Others have followed his Premier League path, most notably Raúl Jiménez with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, while one of El Tri's most treasured international triumphs, the 2012 Olympic gold medal in men's soccer, came at Wembley Stadium.

Javier "Vasco" Aguirre has also made no secret of his admiration for English soccer. He has done almost everything in the game, but one dream has always remained out of reach: coaching in the Premier League. Now, at the World Cup, he meets England in a match shaped by that long-standing fascination and by the belief Mexico has built during a historic run.

El Tri arrive flying. Four wins, four clean sheets and a place among a small group of teams that opened a World Cup by winning their first four matches without conceding. Before Mexico, only Brazil in 1986 and Italy in 1990 had accomplished the feat. Aguirre has also rotated with confidence, giving his squad the kind of tournament rhythm Juan Carlos Osorio once sought in 2018, when Mexico fell to Brazil in the Round of 16.

This time feels different. Mexico are firing on all cylinders, with Julián Quiñones leading the way after recording four goal contributions, three goals and one assist, tying Luis "Matador" Hernández's Mexico record from 1998. On Sunday, Quiñones could stand alone.

The defensive numbers are just as striking. In 2026, Mexico have conceded only twice. Belgium's Dodi Lukébakio and Serbia's Petar Stanić are the only players to score against El Tri this year.

Here are GOAL's five keys to watch as Mexico and England meet in Mexico City.