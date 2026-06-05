Mexico player ratings vs Serbia: Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez shine as El Tri hit five in final World Cup tune-up

Javier “Vasco” Aguirre wanted one last rehearsal before the World Cup, and for a few minutes in Toluca, Mexico had to deal with the one thing it had mostly avoided during its unbeaten run in 2026: discomfort. Serbia scored first, Estadio Nemesio Diez tightened up and El Tri suddenly had to chase a game that was supposed to serve as a final confidence boost before June 11.

The response, however, was exactly what Aguirre would have wanted. Mexico shook off the early mistake, settled into the match and turned anxiety into control. By halftime, the home side had flipped the score from 1-0 down to a 2-1 lead. By the end, the scoreboard read 5-1, another reminder that this team is arriving at the World Cup with real confidence and a manager who looks increasingly calm about what he has built.

The early Serbian goal came after a miscommunication between Johan Vazquez and Jesus Gallardo, allowing Petar Stanic to beat Raul Rangel and briefly silence the crowd. But Mexico’s reaction said far more than the mistake. El Tri extended their unbeaten streak on Mexican soil to 22 matches, and did so with several players making strong final cases for bigger roles.

Aguirre now has a different kind of problem. His team looks ready, but several players have made it difficult for him to settle on a starting XI. That is exactly the kind of problem a coach wants a few days before a World Cup opener.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their pre-World Cup friendly against Serbia at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca...