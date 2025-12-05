Getty
Mexico 2026 World Cup draw reaction: Son Heung-min and South Korea pose toughest test in otherwise straightforward group
Group stage opponents: South Korea, South Africa and TBD
Aguirre and the Mexican delegation that traveled to Washington, D.C., can feel relieved with the Group A draw they received for the long-awaited home World Cup. The Pot 2 pairing worked in their favor: Mexico avoided heavyweights such as Colombia and Uruguay. Instead, El Tri will face South Korea - still a difficult opponent, but far more manageable than those top contenders.
Mexico will open the tournament against South Africa, No. 61 in the FIFA rankings - a significantly easier matchup than Norway, who were also in Pot 3. Their final group-stage game at Estadio Azteca will be against the winner of a playoff between Denmark, North Macedonia, Ireland and the Czech Republic, a spot that will be decided in March.
Must-watch TV: South Africa
The opening match between Mexico and South Africa will undoubtedly draw global attention, even if it’s arguably the most manageable opponent El Tri will face in the group stage. Despite the pressure that comes with playing in a World Cup opener, Mexico should be expected to start the tournament with a victory.
Dangerous matchup: South Korea
Against South Korea, Mexico will face their toughest match of the group stage. It’s the second game on the schedule and will be played in Guadalajara. If El Tri fail to pick up a victory in the tournament opener, the clash with the Asian side will largely shape the trajectory of their World Cup campaign.
The two teams already met during the September FIFA window, a match that ended in a 2–2 draw after Mexico salvaged a point in the final minutes thanks to a late goal from Santiago Giménez.
Key opposition player: Son Heung-min
The biggest threat on the Group A will be South Korean and LAFC star Son Heung-min, which says plenty about how fortunate Mexico were in the draw. Despite leaving European football for MLS this year, Son remains a world-class force. Should Denmark emerge from the playoff bracket, Mexico could also meet Christian Eriksen — but even then, they would have avoided several far more dangerous stars from other national teams.
Must-win game: South Africa
Beating South Africa in the opening match is crucial for Mexico’s chances of advancing. If they draw or lose at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, forget it - it would be a huge disappointment for millions of fans following El Tri. A victory, however, would spark a nationwide celebration and give Aguirre and his players a major boost.
