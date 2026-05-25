Mexican president confirms Iran's move from USA to ahead of World Cup as Middle East conflict continues

The Iranian national team were been forced into a major logistical U-turn just weeks before the 2026 World Cup is set to kick off. Amidst ongoing Middle East conflict and heightened political tension, the squad will no longer use Arizona as their tournament base, opting instead for the Mexican border city of Tijuana.

Mexican president Sheinbaum confirmed on Monday that her government has stepped in to facilitate the move after the United States government made it clear that they did not want the Iranian delegation staying within their borders. Sheinbaum revealed that FIFA officials had approached Mexico to find a solution to the hosting deadlock.



