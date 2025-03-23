'Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were not better' - Former Bayern Munich star insists 'Ballon d'Or will forever be an injustice' after missing out on prestigious prize
Former Bayern Munich and France star Franck Ribery opened up on his Ballon d'Or snub in 2013 as Cristiano Ronaldo won the prize.
- Ribery called 2013 Ballon d'Or snub injustice
- Ronaldo beat Messi and Ribery to win the award
- Frenchman won six trophies with Bayern