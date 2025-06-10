Memphis Depay on the move again? Corinthians chief discusses possible transfer for Netherlands star but new contract remains an option for Man Utd flop
Corinthians' football executive Fabinho Soldado confirmed that Memphis Depay could be sold this summer, although a renewal is not off the table.
- Depay moved to Corinthians in 2024 on a two-year deal
- Club chief discusses potential transfer this summer
- Confirms that an extension is still on the cards