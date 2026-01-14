Meet the USMNT: Folarin BalogunGOAL
Meet the USMNT: Why Monaco's Folarin Balogun was always built for this World Cup

GOAL continues its Meet the USMNT series by examining Folarin Balogun’s path to the USMNT and the expectations that follow him into a World Cup year.

The Folarin Balogun recruitment saga was one of the most unique moments in modern U.S. men's national team history. It felt more college football than soccer: covert meetings, social media clues and, ultimately, a big commitment to the program that promised to elevate the U.S. team to a new level on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Well, that World Cup is nearly here. Now, almost three years after Balogun’s USMNT arrival, the moment that loomed so large during his recruitment is just months away.

That reality suits Balogun just fine. When he committed to the USMNT in 2023, one of the reasons he jumped at the opportunity so early was to build. He didn't want to sit back and wait before making a decision just before the World Cup; he wanted to immerse himself. Over the last three years, the 24-year-old striker has done just that. Now an integral part of the USMNT, Balogun is expected to be an integral part of a game-changing summer for American soccer.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Folarin Balogun.

    Where he's from

    Balogun's path to the USMNT begins in Brooklyn; in truth, it didn't stay there long. Just one month after being born in the New York borough, Balogun's family moved to London, where he spent his childhood and developed his love for the game.

    As a youngster, Balogun was Arsenal through and through. He joined the club's academy at age 8 and rapidly emerged as one of the top young prospects in the Gunners' youth system. He signed his first professional deal in 2019 and made his debut one year later. In total, he made 10 appearances for his boyhood club between 2020 and 2022, scoring a pair of goals in the Europa League.

    The journey

    In the summer of 2022, though, Balogun went to Ligue 1 in search of playing time, and it was there that he truly broke out. During his one season at Reims, he scored 22 goals in 39 overall appearances, quickly putting him on the world's radar. That included the USMNT, who put on a full-court press to recruit him after the 2022 World Cup, ultimately succeeding in getting him to commit his international future to the United States in May 2023.

    Later that year, the striker took a big swing on the club level, too. After returning to Arsenal after his Reims breakout, Balogun said he wasn't willing to go out on loan again. Amid interest from some of the world's biggest clubs, he made the move to Monaco, continuing his climb up the ladder by joining a Champions League-level club.

    Club situation

    Many expected Balogun to simply build on what he did with Reims once he arrived at Monaco. It hasn't been that simple. The ride was a bit bumpier, but this season, his third with the club, has quite clearly been his best yet.

    After missing the second half of last season and the USMNT's summer run, dealing with injury issues, Balogun has returned with a vengeance this fall. The striker has a somewhat modest four goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances, nine of which were starts, but it's been in the Champions League that he's really stepped up. Balogun has three goals in Europe's premier club competition, keeping Monaco's hopes of advancing alive after failing to win each of their first three games. Les Rouges et Blancs have won two of their last three Champions League outings. 

    For much of his time at Monaco, Balogun has been in and out of the lineup for various reasons. Now, he seems to be firmly in, and Monaco are better for it.

    National team history

    There was plenty of expectation attached to Balogun when he arrived, even if he rarely acknowledged it. Whenever opportunities came, he took them, often in situations that demanded more than just another goal.

    Through his first 23 caps, Balogun has scored eight times. On its own, that number doesn’t overwhelm. In context, it matters. His first goal came in just his second appearance, helping the USMNT win the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final. He scored twice at the 2024 Copa America, nearly dragging the U.S. out of a group-stage exit. And after returning this fall following injury issues, he found the net in three consecutive starts as the U.S. closed 2025 with momentum.

    Balogun doesn’t score every time he pulls on a USMNT jersey. But when games have tilted toward consequence, he has tended to be involved - a trait that translates well to what awaits at the World Cup.

    Expectations

    When the USMNT set out to recruit Balogun, they did so with one goal in mind: Finding a starting striker. The bad news is that there is no guarantee that Balogun is the starter at the World Cup. The good news is that that's because the level has been raised, with Balogun helping to lead that charge.

    As things stand, Balogun is likely the No. 9 this summer, particularly if he continues as he has been going with Monaco. However, the rise of Ricardo Pepi has given him a competitor, while the likes of Haji Wright and Patrick Agyemang will hope to have something to say, too. Right now, though, Balogun's combination of speed, intelligence and, most crucially, finishing makes him the most dynamic striker, and the U.S. could certainly use that dynamism at the World Cup.

    Because of that, Balogun will carry real expectations into the summer. It’s nothing new for him.

