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Gabriele Stragapede

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Media blackout: no one is speaking out following the Atalanta match; Chivu meets with the board, Inter furious

After waiting for several minutes, in the end no one from the Nerazzurri club came out to speak to the cameras.

A draw in the end, and two incidents that will be talked about for a long time to come.

The clash at San Siro, at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, between Inter and Atalanta ended 1-1: Francesco Pio Esposito’s first-half goal was cancelled out in the second half by a goal from Nikola Krstovic, amidst protests from the Inter fans.

It was not the only incident set to cause a stir in the coming days: the contact in the Atalanta penalty area between Davide Frattesi and Giorgio Scalvini – which both referee Manganiello and the VAR let go – also sparked considerable controversy.

After well over an hour’s wait following the final whistle, confirmation came from the Nerazzurri club: no one is speaking in the post-match press conference, a decision that demonstrates the full extent of their disappointment with the decisions made during the match.

  • DECISION MADE

    As reported by the DAZN correspondent inside the Milan stadium, the club based in Viale della Liberazione was due to appear on camera for the usual post-match interviews, but the various controversies sparked by the match against Atalanta led the Nerazzurri management to deliberate for around an hour, after which they decided not to send any club representatives to speak either to DAZN or at the press conference.

    A media blackout, therefore, for Inter, with no club representative speaking after the match against Atalanta.

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  • THRILLING FINALS

    An important statement, following a truly heated finale at San Siro.

    The tension surrounding the match’s incidents led Inter’s assistant manager Aleksandar Kolarov to be involved in a near-brawl with Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti in the closing stages of the match, with the two almost coming to blows.

    It took the intervention of teammates and several opposing players to restrain the Albanian centre-back. Amid the confusion of the match’s incidents, Chivu was first booked and then sent off by referee Manganiello.

  • CHIVU-MANAGEMENT SUMMIT

    An update has come in from our colleagues at *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: as reported, Chivu has shut himself away in the dressing room along with the entire Inter management team. The meeting was attended by chairman Giuseppe Moratta, sporting director Piero Ausilio, his deputy Baccin and club manager Ferri.

    There is a palpable sense of anger and disappointment over the incidents, leading to the decision not to face the press, thereby avoiding any possible statement.

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