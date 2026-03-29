Scott McTominay returned to action after a tendon injury that had kept him sidelined for a few weeks, proving decisive in Napoli’s final league match away at Cagliari. During this international break, rumours have been circulating about possible interest from Saudi clubs, whilst the Azzurri are working on a contract extension forthe former Manchester United player.
Translated by
McTominay and the rumours linking him with Saudi Arabia amid the World Cup and contract renewal talks: the stance of Napoli and the player
COLD TRACK
Fabrizio Romano explains, however, that this lead has gone cold for the time being. Indeed, there appears to be no contact between the Scottish player, his entourage and any Saudi Pro League clubs, at least as things stand. McTominay is focused solely on seeing out the current season with Napoli. He is therefore not thinking about the transfer market, nor is he in contact with any other clubs with a view to leaving Italy and Europe this summer.
BETWEEN THE WORLD CUP AND THE RENEWAL
McTominay will be taking part in his first World Cupwith Scotland, who secured qualification at the expense of Hojlund’s Denmark thanks to a spectacular overhead kick from him, securing direct entry for the first time since 1998. Meanwhile, Napoli, through sporting director Giovanni Manna, are working on renewing his contract to further secure Conte’s midfield leader.
"Scott is an important player who has said he sees himself at Napoli for a long time. We’re happy; we don’t want this to become a recurring issue in the future. We’ll see what happens over the coming months, but he hasn’t expressed any desire to leave and we’re pleased. Scott is an important player; he’s happy to be in Naples, and I think he shows that when he plays and when he’s out and about in the city. He still has two years left on his contract, and we have an extremely clear and frank relationship with him. We’re talking about it, but it’s not a pressing issue at the moment. We know how important Scott is; to date, we haven’t received any offers, partly because the player has never expressed a desire to move on,” Manna recently told Mediaset.