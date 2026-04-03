Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid’s star, confirmed that he does not regret leaving his former club Paris Saint-Germain, which won the UEFA Champions League title the following year.

Despite winning major titles in his career—most notably the World Cup—Mbappé has not yet won the “big-eared” trophy, despite posting remarkable individual numbers in the continental competition.

Mbappé played seven seasons with Paris Saint-Germain from 2017 to 2024, but the team was unable to win the Champions League. The year after he left, the French giants captured the title for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, Mbappé failed to win the continental title with Real Madrid in his first season, and he is looking to break his jinx this season. The Royal Club has reached the quarter-finals and will face Bayern Munich later this March.

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