Maya Jama & Ruben Dias 'party to 3am' after Portugal's dramatic Nations League win over Denmark as Love Island host's romance with Man City star blossoms
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias were reportedly "partying to 3am" after Portugal vanquished Denmark in the Nations League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Portugal brushed aside Denmark to seal a last-four berth
- Jama was in Lisbon to watch Dias in action
- The couple was reportedly celebrating the win until late at night