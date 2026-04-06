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'We were happy!' - Sporting CP star insists squad felt no betrayal over Viktor Gyokeres' Arsenal move as Swedish striker gears up for Champions League reunion
No bitterness over Arsenal transfer
Speaking to Sport TV ahead of the European tie, Araujo dismissed any suggestions of bad blood following the summer switch. The narrative surrounding the upcoming quarter-final has inevitably centred on the striker facing his former employers. He traded Lisbon for London, but according to the winger, the Sporting dressing room hold no grudges over the forward's departure. The club have moved on, and the focus remains firmly on the pitch rather than any perceived rivalries from past transfers.
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Addressing the betrayal claims
When asked if the squad felt abandoned or betrayed by the move, Araujo provided a definitive answer regarding the dressing room's stance. "Betrayed by Gyokeres? No. The group and I were happy for him, he deserved it," he said. "He did something incredible for Sporting. Personally, and I think the whole group was happy for his departure. I wish him the best."
That incredible impact is clear from his statistics. After joining from Coventry for €24 million in 2023, the forward registered 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 matches over two seasons for the Portuguese side. Before leaving for Arsenal in a €66.9m deal last July, he helped the club win two league titles, a domestic cup, and claimed back-to-back top scorer awards.
Capitalising on home advantage and past lessons
Sporting host the first leg, and Araujo knows a strong performance is vital before the return fixture. They are looking to make their home advantage count against Arteta’s Gunners. "The goal is to get a very good result at home, because we know that there it will be difficult," Araujo explained. "Here we have our fans and I believe it will be a beautiful tie."
Reflecting on their previous round against Bodo/Glimt, where they played away first and suffered a negative result, he acknowledged this encounter is different. "Very happy to be able to face Arsenal, we know they have a great team and for us it is a beautiful test," he concluded.
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Gyokeres' impact on title-chasing Arsenal
Since arriving in London, Gyokeres has been a key figure for Arsenal. The striker has made 43 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists. His 11 league strikes have helped the club build a commanding position at the top of the Premier League.
Arsenal have a nine-point lead over Manchester City, though City have a game in hand. With seven games left for the leaders and eight for their rivals, the run-in is tense. Following their European tie against Sporting on Tuesday, Arsenal host Bournemouth on April 11, then welcome Sporting for the return leg on April 15, before a crucial trip to face Manchester City on April 19.