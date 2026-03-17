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Max Dowman's dad publicly slams coach for taking credit in Arsenal wonderkid's rise
A record-breaking goal sparks controversy
Dowman reached new heights on Saturday when he became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history at 16 years and 73 days old. The winger showed immense composure to run the length of the pitch and finish into an empty net during a 2-0 win over Everton, breaking a record held by James Vaughan since 2005. However, a dispute involving his father, Robert, quickly overshadowed the celebrations. Youth coach Temisan Williams initiated the conflict by appearing on a radio talk show to discuss the teenager's journey. Robert accused Williams of "self-promotion", revealing he had previously asked the coach to refrain from discussing his son publicly.
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'Sad piece of attempted self-promotion'
Speaking on talkSPORT, Williams - who has worked within the academies of Arsenal, Fulham, and Spurs - claimed to be a "small part" of the journey during his time as an U12s assistant coach, saying: "I should start by saying that the scouts have done an excellent job. I was the Under-12s assistant coach. I was also able to see Max for two years, which is only a small part of his journey, but Max has always had the super strength to carry the ball. That's always been something he enjoys, something he excels at, and something we noticed in training."
However, Robert took to X to vent his frustration: "Listening to this guy Temisan Williams claiming he was any part of Max’s journey is a really a sad piece of attempted self promotion. I have asked him previously to refrain from doing so but still he pops up on Talk Sport this morning…I remember him putting the cones out at training a few times but that’s about it. We have so many fabulous coaches who we are so grateful to. He is certainly not one of them……"
Following the backlash, Williams quickly issued a public apology, stating: "I spoke with Rob Dowman and apologized to him and his family. I will no longer be discussing Max Dowman's development. I wish Rob Dowman and his family continued success."
Recognising the real architects of success
While Williams attempted to offer commentary on Dowman’s "super strength" of ball-carrying, Robert has been vocal about who he feels truly deserves the credit. He pointed specifically to Arsenal academy scout Johnny Knight as the man responsible for his son’s career. "Proud day for us. Nothing would of been possible without this guy. Thank you Johnny Knight," he wrote. "Spotted Max as a four year old and took him into Arsenal. Best scout in the business and and even better person. Johnny Knight."
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Protecting a generational talent
For Max, the focus must now return to the pitch as Mikel Arteta looks to manage his integration into a title-chasing first team. The winger’s record-breaking feat has placed him firmly in the global spotlight, but the recent off-field friction suggests a determination from his inner circle to keep his feet on the ground.
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