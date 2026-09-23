Mauro Junior earns maiden Brazil call-up from Carlo Ancelotti after Netherlands flirtation

PSV Eindhoven captain Mauro Junior has officially arrived in Carlo Ancelotti's senior Brazil squad for their upcoming FIFA Super Date tour in Australia and India. The 27-year-old's inclusion comes after previously publicly stating his openness to acquiring Dutch citizenship to play for the Netherlands national team.

Despite his earlier Oranje flirtations, Ancelotti's call-up ended a six-year absence from the international setup.

The Palmital-born defender represented Brazil extensively across youth categories from Under-15 to Under-23 level between 2013 and 2020.