Mauro Icardi to Tottenham? Spurs eye free agent transfer as Roberto De Zerbi seeks end to Premier League goal drought

The interest in Icardi comes despite a summer of heavy investment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The club spent significantly to bolster the squad, bringing in Sandro Tonali for £100 million, Mateus Fernandes for £85 million, and winger Savio for another £85 million. They also secured Omar Marmoush on loan from Manchester City in a deal that includes a £60 million obligation to buy. However, the Egypt international has yet to open his account despite starting against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool - where he showed glimpses of quality but failed to find the net.

Furthermore, Dominic Solanke has failed to justify his selection in terms of output, going scoreless in his first five appearances for the club. The attacking crisis is compounded by the situation surrounding Richarlison. The Brazilian forward has been exiled from the first-team picture following a disastrous fallout with the club and has not featured since a 3-0 opening-day defeat to Brentford.